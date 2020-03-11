With an opportunity to play in a state championship hanging in the balance, Wossman's Brandon Dennis went coast-to-coast and got a tear drop to fall at the buzzer to send his team to the title game.
Locked in a 46-46 tie with six seconds remaining in the contest, Dennis received the in-bound and raced the ball up the court to get off a good shot in the lane. Wossman had to overcome a nine-point deficit to beat a Chargers team that got the best of the Wildcats in last year's state championship contest.
With the 48-46 win, Wossman will play either No. 1 Bossier or No. 4 Brusly Saturday at 2 p.m.
Here's a recap of how the Wildcats got it done in Lake Charles:
First Quarter
A backcourt violation, charge and a few turnovers kept Wossman scoreless until Nick Traylor drained a base-line jumper two minutes in. Madison Prep did a good job of cleaning up the boards and erasing second-chance shots for the Wildcats early on.
On the other end, the Chargers lived in the paint with their length down low.
Terrikiris Smith knocked down a trey for the Wildcats to bring the Wildcats within one. A tough shot by Traylor underneath gave Wossman a 9-8 edge with less than two minutes to play, which was the Wildcats first lead of the ballgame.
A Madison Prep offensive board led to a second-chance 3-pointer, allowing the Chargers to eventually take a one-point lead into the second quarter.
Second quarter
A let-out pass to Smith led to an acrobatic finish at the rim, while drawing contact. That field goal make led to the Wildcats taking a 16-12 lead.
The fast-paced second quarter saw the teams exchange leads until Madison Prep ripped off a 13-0 run to end the half. Wossman had trouble converting in the lane, as Madison Prep drew charges and swatted layup attempts away.
Only four different Wildcats attempted a shot in the quarter, as Madison Prep led 25-16 at halftime.
Wossman was 7-of-26 from the field in the half.
Third Quarter
A Brandon Dennis 3-pointer broke a 13-0 run that ended the second half. Dennis, who did not play against Madison Prep in last year's championship game, sunk the first two shots in the second half to immediately make it a four-point game.
Dennis did not attempt a shot in the first half.
After Devonte Austin's 3-pointer capped an 8-0 run, Madison Prep's lead shrunk to one point.
Back-to-back steals led to layups on the other end for the Wildcats, as Wossman's 13-0 run allowed the Wildcats to take a 29-25 lead. The Wildcats were only two points shy of matching their first-half points just three minutes into the third quarter.
Austin drained a 3-pointer and Traylor got another fast-break point layup to drop, as Wossman's lead ballooned to 34-27. Wossman generated several turnovers, eliminated second-chance points and allowed only four Madison Prep field goals in the quarter.
Austin's buzzer beater rimmed out, as Wossman took a 38-35 lead into the fourth quarter.
Fourth Quarter
The Wildcats went ice cold in the fourth quarter. Wossman endured five-plus minutes of scoreless basketball before Austin sunk a corner 3-pointer.
A turnaround jumper from Elijah Tate recaptured the lead for Madison Prep three minutes into the fourth.
Austin's corner trey on the other end tied the game, 41-41, with 2:44 remaining. Austin threaded the needle in the lane to get the hoop uncontested and give his team a 43-41 lead with roughly a minute to play.
Tied 43-43 with less than a minute to play, Traylor scooped up an offensive rebound and got a put-back to fall to put the Wildcats back in front.
Trailing by three with seven seconds remaining, Jason Perry tied the contest at 46-46. Dennis went coast-to-coast in the final seconds remaining to hit the runner for the victory.
