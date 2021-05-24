Wossman basketball players Devonte Austin and Alexia Elder signed letters of intent Monday afternoon to continue their amateur careers on the court.
Austin represented the boys and signed with Angelina College, while Elder represented the girls and gave her signature to Southern University Shreveport.
Austin’s commitment to play for Angelina College means he’ll pair back up with former Wildcat teammate Nick Traylor.
“We already have chemistry so why not?” Austin said.
Austin said Traylor sold him on the program, coaches and path that Angelina College would set him on.
“Hopefully if I do what I need to do, I can go to a D1 school,” Austin said. “They want me to play point a lot. I have to work on a lot of stuff in the offseason.”
Austin was named the Class 3A Most Outstanding Player, as well as The Ouachita Citizen’s 2021 Player of the Year, last season after averaging 24 points, seven rebounds five assists per game.
Austin helped Wossman make another semifinal appearance, as the Wildcats won 22 of 24 regular season games before making said appearance. The season ultimately ended with a 56-49 defeat against St. Martinville in the semifinals. Austin fouled out late in the game but not before he posted a team-high 19 points in the loss.
Elder was an honorable mention in District 2-3A action this past season. Elder said her opportunity came about when she started playing as a junior with the Wildcats and practiced in Baton Rouge in front of Southern University Shreveport coaches on a playoff trip to New Orleans.
“I just feel like it’s the place I need to be,” Elder said.
The coaching staff told Elder she would have to play on the perimeter.
“That’s something I have to work toward doing,” Elder said. “I think I can do it. Even though I didn’t play it in high school, I got a feel for it in practice.”
