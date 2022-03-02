Casey Jones knew he was closing in on 600 career wins. But it was the furthest thing from his mind when the Wossman boys basketball team defeated No. 14 Booker T. Washington (New Orleans), 88-60, Tuesday night.
“One of my assistants told me about it after we won, but I was still locked in on what we’re trying to do,” said Jones after the second round victory. “That just means we’ve had some good assistant coaches and some good players over the years that have put in a lot of hard work. I’ll take some time after the playoffs to reflect on it, but right now I’m focused on this playoff run.”
Pat Williams led the team on both ends with 19 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks. Krystian Lewis scored a team-high 23 points in the victory, while Antron Mason II added 17 and Albert Shell posted 15 points.
Wossman’s next contest in its postseason journey has an argument for the biggest game in the state Friday. The Wildcats will host No. 6 St. Martinville one year after the Tigers upset the Wildcats in the semifinals of the Class 3A playoffs.
Jones hasn’t forgotten, and neither has his bunch.
“I won’t have to say a lot,” Jones said.
Wossman fell to St. Martinville, 56-49, in the 2021 playoffs after eliminating St. Martinville in the quarterfinals one-year prior. To say Wossman and St. Martinville know each other well would be oversimplifying it.
The Wildcats will host the Tigers for the rubber match at 6:30 p.m. Friday.
Jones and his team practiced earlier than normal on Wednesday before taking the trip to Hammond to support the No. 2 Lady Wildcats against No. 3 Albany in the state tournament.
"This is the first time our girls team has gone to the state tournament since 1995, so this is a big deal. We want to go support them," Jones said.
Award-winning sports writer for columns and features since joining the field in 2013. As the first-ever featured columnist of the month at Bleacher Report, Martin cut his teeth with online media before joining the newspaper business in 2014.
