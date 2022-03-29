How does a team replace Class 3A MVP Devonte Austin and approximately 75% of last year’s offensive production and still make another state championship game appearance? Ask Casey Jones.
“No disrespect to anybody, but for this young group to make it to the state championship, we overachieved,” Jones said. “I give credit to the kids. I give credit to my staff. I put more and more on them with the game plan and everything else. Credit the kids for buying in.”
For the third time since joining Wossman as its head coach in 2015, Jones has earned the Ouachita Citizen’s Boys Basketball Coach of the Year award during a year that could qualify as his best.
The 2021-22 season pales in comparison to the 2016-17 run that saw his son, C.J. Jones, average 21 points en route to playing for the 2017 Class 3A State Championship against Peabody. And it never quite equaled the highs of the 2020-21 season that saw Wossman make another run at the state title while only losing four games in the process.
But the end result was similar. Despite the lack of returning offensive production, Wossman was one game away from claiming its first state championship in boys basketball since 2008.
“I knew this team had a long ways to go in the beginning,” said Jones who earned his 600th victory during the 2021-22 season. “But we had tremendous growth. This was the first time, and maybe we had it in 2018, where we didn’t have a C.J. or a Nick Traylor or a Devonte Austin that could just take over on offense. We just didn’t have it, so when we took some losses in the summer and we heard some chirping that we wouldn’t win but 15 games next year, we used all that. This team ended up winning 30 games.”
Some of the outside noise is admittedly the coaching staff looking for whatever negativity it can to feed the beast. Wossman has become the bully on the block under Jones, and as such, there’s an unmistakable target on the Wildcats back. And you know what they say — it’s hard to hunt when you’ve become the hunted. Well, Wossman has an answer for that too.
“At this point, I’m looking for any motivation,” Jones said. “I can recall the year C.J. graduated (2017), we heard, ‘They’re not going anywhere anymore.’ And no disrespect to my son, but I remember hearing that and thinking, ‘OK, watch what we do.’”
Success is constant, if not automatic, for the Wossman program. And that can sometimes lead to fans being spoiled by seven straight trips to the Top 28. Even though a state championship hasn’t come under Jones and his staff at Wossman, the Wildcats are booking hotels for Lake Charles every single year.
“I think our own fans can be spoiled because they think it’s just that easy,” Jones said. “They don’t see the hours we put in. They think it’s Wossman’s birthright to just go to the Top 28. But we have to get in the gym, watch film and work to get there.”
The Wildcats will always have the target on their back, and even though Wossman’s bench seemed deeper than practically any other team in the state this season, the Wildcats had unproven scorers and underclassmen contributing heavily throughout the season. Jones challenged Albert Shell and Pat Williams to take on more of a scoring role, and both responded. Shell ended up earning District 2-3A MVP honors for guarding the other team’s best defender each and every night while also providing 15.4 points per game, five rebounds and five assists. Williams earned First-Team recognition for his 11.2 points per game and 8.4 rebounds per contest.
“I was really proud of Albert and Pat,” Jones said. “They’re mild mannered guys. They’re not really those alpha male scorers, but they stepped up and became a little more comfortable scoring the basketball.”
The Wildcats lose five seniors from a team that finished with a 30-7 record and played for a state title. With 12 players returning, Jones said there is no sugarcoating it in 2023. Everyone inside and outside the walls of the George Belton Sports Complex know the potential of Wossman next season.
“This year I thought we overachieved. Next year, I think we’re going to be one of the top dogs,” Jones said.
