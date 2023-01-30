Sitting in his hospital bed, Wossman junior guard Krystian Lewis made a request to his mother. One that in hindsight isn’t all that surprising to those who know him.
Already thinking about his eventual return to the hardwood, Lewis asked for a mini exercise ball for his hands, so that he could strengthen them and become a better ball handler.
“I was constantly thinking while I was hurt what I could do to be better,” Lewis said. “Ball handling was a big thing for me.”
So there he was, restricted in his movement in the hospital bed while squeezing the exercise ball gifted to him. Ball-handling, rebounding and directing traffic on the floor were all plotted for his return to the floor after breaking three ribs, suffering a laceration in his spleen and puncturing his lung.
Ask the people who know Lewis best, and they’ll tell you, “That’s just Krystian.”
“I’m not surprised,” Wossman head coach Casey Jones said. “It doesn’t surprise me because of the type of kid he is. We’re talking about a kid that comes up here at 5:30 every morning before school and gets 500 shots up. He was having an awesome spring before the accident.”
Seared into his brain is the date of May 9, 2022. That’s when Lewis was going to pick up his little brother Paul “Pauly” Lewis Jr. from an AAU basketball practice at Carroll High School. Because his younger brother was only 11 years old at the time, Krystian Lewis told him to get in the backseat on the passenger side. It was a decision Krystian Lewis would later thank God for.
As Wossman’s veteran guard approached the pedestrian bridge that crosses the heavily traveled U.S. Highway 165 near Carroll High School, he noticed a car speeding, approaching his intersection. Krystian Lewis said he didn’t pay much attention to it because his light turned green, and he was getting ready to turn right onto the highway.
“I’m thinking I have the green light, so I’ll go ahead and turn, and that grey car comes flying across and hits a red car that’s going straight across in the intersection. The red car bounced off of that grey car and collides with me,” Lewis said. “We ended up in the fence where you turn by Carroll. As we’re sitting there, the first instinct is to get my little brother out.”
“I get him out of the backseat and he’s fine. I initially turned around and everything is just shattered. I feel a little pain, but my adrenaline was pumping. The driver side is closed in where we got hit, so my door wouldn’t open. Thankfully my seatbelt wasn’t jammed, so I was able to climb over the arm rest and get out on the passenger side.”
It didn’t take long before friends and family arrived to check on Lewis. By the time the ambulance pulled up, the adrenaline had worn off. And it became difficult for Lewis to breathe.
“The car I wrecked was the only car we had, so my mom had to catch a ride to get there,” Krystian Lewis said. “Her and the ambulance pulled up around the same time, and I’m just laying on the fence, taking short breaths, trying to breathe.”
Jones received the call about his player’s accident when he was in a meeting. He promptly left to go and check on his junior guard.
“I found him sitting on the side of the highway by the fence and I went over to check on him,” Jones said. “He was bleeding from the mouth, coughing up blood. I could tell he was scared and in pain.”
Jones’ starting guard wasn’t transported to Oschner LSU Health in Shreveport until the next day, despite being treated for his injuries after the accident.
“(The doctor) told me nothing was wrong with me at first. I went home, and I was sitting there praying because I knew something wasn’t right,” Krystian Lewis said. “The next day, the doctor called and said he reviewed over it and that I needed to come back to the hospital.”
In Shreveport, doctors inserted a tube in his chest, where they removed the blood between his ribs. After staying in the hospital for a few days and doing breathing treatments at home, Krystian Lewis found himself back in the gym one week later.
“First day I was up there, I started dribbling. It still hurt because I was fresh out of the hospital, but being back in the gym was a huge relief,” he said.
It wasn’t long before Krystian Lewis was back leading the pack on runs and continuing his early morning tradition of getting shots up. That daily routine actually started last season after one of his worst shooting performances in his career.
“In the first round of the playoffs last year, none of my shots were falling against Sterlington. It just kept replaying in my mind that night,” Krystian Lewis said. “I went up to Coach (Ortadius) Brass and asked him if I could go to the gym tomorrow. My shot has to fall. I put up 2,000 shots the next morning. I came back the next morning and have been doing it ever since. Sometimes it’s just me and Coach Brass, but this year I’ve gotten some of my teammates to come. Jordan Comanche and (Antron Mason II) will come a lot too.”
The goal that was set in that hospital bed has come to fruition this year. Averaging 10 points, four rebounds and four assists during a season where Wossman has won 11 straight games, Krystian Lewis has evolved into an all-around player for one of the best teams in the state.
The Wildcats currently sit atop the Non-Select Division II power ratings at No. 1.
“He was primarily a shooter, but he worked on his craft in the spring and summer to become more of a ball handler,” Jones said. “Mason is our point guard, but Krystian can handle the ball, which allows us to play Mason off the ball. Krystian also rebounds the ball better, and that’s been a big help too because we can’t just sit around and expect Kam (Coleman) to get every rebound. Krystian can run the offense and get us in the right spots. He knows where everybody is going to be on the court.”
Evolution as a basketball player was a given, Krystian Lewis thought. Playing under Jones at Wossman was always going to make him a better basketball player, but being part of the Wildcat community helped him get through a trying time as a young student athlete. And that’s what Krystian Lewis ultimately took away from the entire experience. Don’t underestimate a good support system.
“People in general can have a big impact on how your day goes about,” Krystian Lewis said. “People can have a huge impact in what you do in your future. From Coach Jones and the coaches to my teammates to the whole school, they were all there for me. I’m blessed to be at Wossman. There’s more than just basketball or academics. This is a family.”
