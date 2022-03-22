Otis Robinson hesitated when asked whether or not being the head girls basketball coach was his dream job.
Robinson, who served as a defensive coordinator under three different coaches at Wossman after playing football with the Wildcats and ULM, always saw himself as a future head football coach. And that day may soon come. For now, Robinson is the head basketball coach for the Class 3A Wossman Lady Wildcats, and in a way, it is a dream come true for The 2022 Ouachita Citizen’s Girls Basketball Coach of the Year.
To think Robinson would ever call his current gig a dream opportunity would surprise those who grew up alongside him. But his love for girls basketball actually grew through soccer. Robinson was part of a group of coaches that embraced the challenge of coaching boy soccer.
It played out similarly to Apple TV’s “Ted Lasso,” where a fictional American football coach took over a struggling English Premier League soccer team. The jokes write itself, and Robinson can certainly laugh at his lack of soccer knowledge now.
“I know a little bit now,” Robinson said. “You know what we did? We took basketball and football and put it together.”
Robinson served as the boys head coach from 2004-12, and in the midst of coaching boys soccer, female students went up to him and asked if they could start a girls team.
“I told them if (Wossman principal Sam) Moore agreed to buy uniforms for the girls, then we’ll start a program,” Robinson said.
You know what followed... He coached the girls from 2007-14, and the team even made the playoffs in 2014. It was ultimately through that experience that led him to coaching girls basketball as an assistant in 2014.
“That’s where I fell in love with coaching girls,” Robinson said. “With girls, they’re willing to listen and learn. Boys, sometimes they think they know it all already. The girls are willing to listen and try to understand and figure out the game. You can mold them into the player you want them to be.”
You could say there was an awful lot of listening in Robinson’s first year as head coach after the Lady Wildcats ripped off a 28-5 season that culminated in a Class 3A State Championship. Taking over a seven-win team one-year prior, Robinson recorded the largest win improvement by a first-year head coach in program history.
“I wasn’t expecting… You know, I had high hopes,” Robinson said. “I was expecting them to make more mistakes than they did this year. But they actually bought into what I was telling them. It’s hard to believe that we’re part of a championship team already. I knew what it took to get there, but we had to put it together with a young group of girls.”
Robinson said he asked to be the head girls basketball coach when he noticed what the Lady Wildcats had returning, but his biggest job was going to be mixing in talented newcomers. Wossman’s leading scorer, Da’Naya Ross, transferred over from Richwood High School, and it took her a few games until she was ruled eligible to play. Meanwhile, fellow future First-Team All-District players Anrya Wilson and Ramiah Augurson each joined the team as incoming freshmen. Augurson averaged 12 points and 11 rebounds, while Wilson provided 10 points per contest.
“Anrya, Augurson and Ross came in and fit right in like they’ve been here the whole time,” Robinson said. “A lot of it, I know came from discipline. Some of them have bad habits, and we had to break those bad habits in the beginning. I told them they couldn’t wear outlandish colors in their hair. I had a young lady come in with some blonde hair right before our tournament. I sat her down, and when she didn’t dress, all the other girls realized I meant business.”
The moment the 2021-22 Wossman Lady Wildcats realized their potential was actually against West Monroe in Ouachita’s tournament. When the Lady Wildcats defeated a West Monroe team that made a Top 28 appearance one year ago, 57-51, in Ross’ first game with the team at that, the coaches and players knew they had something.
And months later they were hoisting a championship trophy after Wossman defeated Madison Prep, 57-40, for the state title.
Before taking it all in with the girls, Robinson thought about all the mentors and loved ones he’d lost through the past two years. From former Wossman head coach Dale Zimmerman, who Robinson won a state championship with on staff in 2008, to his mother, Wanda Robinson, and many more, Robinson was overcome with emotions.
“I got to stuttering thinking about my mom. She was my biggest supporter,” Robinson said. “I really thought about her. She would have been right here at the game, but my aunt (Gloria Hall) was right here. She stepped in and resumed the role of my mom.”
Robinson is a Wossman man through and through. He was a student when the girls basketball program claimed its first title in 1994, an assistant with Zimmerman’s 2008 state championship team and has now ended a 28-year drought for the Lady Wildcats as their head coach.
It might not have been Robinson’s dream job from the jump, but now that his feet are planted firmly inside the George “Vamp” Belton Sports Complex, he can say with gratitude that he loves his job.
