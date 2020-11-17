Xavier Woods' annual Thanksgiving meal giveaway is set to provide local families with turkeys and fixings again for the holidays.
The former West Monroe standout and Louisiana Tech Jim Thorpe Award semifinalist is asking families to register at www.xavierwoodsday.org to reserve a time to pick up for Tuesday, Nov. 24.
The last day to sign up online will be the day before.
Those who sign up can choose to pick up their meal at either West Monroe High School from 9 a.m. to noon or the West Monroe Community Center from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
West Monroe High School is located at 201 Riggs St., while the community center is at 400 S. 5th St.
For more information, call the West Monroe Community Center at 318-387-4001.
