Richwood is currently riding a 13-game losing streak, but that doesn’t suggest progress isn’t being made.
That’s not the way head coach Marcus Yanez views it after his Rams squad is coming off of losses to Sterlington, Lafayette Christian and Union Parish in consecutive weeks. All three teams are considered championship-caliber clubs, but more specifically, each represent what Yanez envisions Richwood to be one day.
“From the outside looking in, if you look at the scoreboard, you’ll say Richwood isn’t making progress,” Yanez said. “But on a weekly basis, we’re getting better. We’re not a bad football team. Our progress just hasn’t been at the level of our competition. The difference is we’re playing programs. We have yet to get to that level. Sterlington, Union, Lafayette Christian, those are programs. That’s why they’ve maintained the level of success year in and year out. We’ll eventually get to that level.”
The (0-5) Rams suffered a 34-8 loss to No. 2 Union, a week after losing to (No. 3 in DIII) Lafayette Christian Academy, 43-0. Many view Union to be the team to beat in 3A after racking up wins against 5A Ouachita and three-time district champion Sterlington. Yanez can see it, too.
“I think they’re better overall this year than they were last year,” Yanez said. “They have the tools and talent to go as far as they like this year. Easily the biggest team I’ve seen in high school football in a long time, regardless of classification.”
Wesley Williams, who missed a few weeks earlier in the year, scored on an inside zone run for the Rams in the loss. The play was set up by a 50-yard pass to Antonio Taylor.
“Wesley is one of our better football players, so it’s been big to have him back,” Yanez said.
Critics have been vocal about Yanez scheduling a team like Lafayette Christian on short notice, but Yanez couldn’t care less what people from the outside say. For him, it’s all about giving his team an opportunity to compete on a weekly basis, regardless of who the opponent is.
“We’re in a different time, and we’re in a football season that’s already restricted,” Yanez said. “It was not a popular decision to play a team like Lafayette Christian, but option B was to not play at all. Who is to say that we’re even guaranteed to play another game?
It’s no fault of anybody, but we just completed Week 5 and a team like Carroll has only gotten to play two games. It’s not about who you can play. It’s about if you can play. We’re fortunate to have been able to play five games. There are football teams around the state that wish they could say the same.”
Rayville cancelled its contest with Richwood due to a positive test from Rayville’s previous opponent, Delhi Charter. The Rams will now play at General Trass Thursday.
