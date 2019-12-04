Twin City Ballet Company presents its all new Christmas ballet, “The Santa Claus,” Saturday, Dec. 7.
“The Santa Claus” is part of Twin City Ballet’s 50th season, which showcases the Ballet Company’s distinct style for timeless, iconic and innovative performances.
Join TCB for a spectacular day of Christmas events on Saturday, December 7th! The day will begin at 9 a.m. with the Holly Jolly Breakfast in the Monroe Civic Center Theatre Lobby. Children are invited to enjoy breakfast with characters from “The Santa Claus,” make reindeer food, crafts and more. Professional pictures with Santa to be taken by Samuel Bourland.
Once again, TCB is excited to be offering a matinee performance of “The Santa Claus” in conjunction with Holly Jolly Breakfast. The matinee will begin at 11 a.m. Tickets are $15 each and are available at both studio locations of Linda Lavender School of Dance, as well as twincityballet.org.
Come back that night for even more holiday cheer! You don’t want to miss TCB’s annual Festival of Trees, featuring beautifully decorated trees of all sizes and more filling the Civic Center Theatre Lobby. Enjoy pre-performance refreshments from Marsala Beverage and more while you stroll through the North Pole, browsing designer Christmas trees and special mystery boxes. Purchase Chinese raffle tickets for your chance to win one of this year’s gorgeous full-size trees. Festival of Trees begins at 6 p.m. and is free to the public.
Twin City Ballet’s much-anticipated Christmas Gala Performance featuring The Santa Claus will begin at 7:30 at the Monroe Civic Center’s Jack L. Howard Theatre. With Christmas only two days away, Santa heads out to make a pre-Christmas run with the reindeer. When a freak accident happens, Santa has to be replaced at the very last minute! Unsure of what is happening, the “new” Santa is rushed to the North Pole. In all of the excitement, the new Santa Claus accidentally leaves two toys behind, the Snow Doll and Jack Frost. Upset and disappointed, these two toys hatch a plan to stop Santa from having Christmas the very next year! Do they succeed? Will Christmas come? Will there be Christmas next year? Join Twin City Ballet Company and a cast of characters as they all help Santa save next Christmas Eve’s launch! Choreographed by Joe Istre, this all new Christmas ballet will be the talk of the town this holiday season. Tickets are available by calling Twin City Ballet Company at 318.388.3011, as well as the Monroe Civic Center Box Office.
Twin City Ballet’s amazing array of dancers will also present Act II of the most beloved Christmas ballet of all, “The Nutcracker.” Set to Peter Tchaikovsky’s famous score, and choreographed by Kristy Nilsson of the Ballet Center of Houston, this portion of the story sees Clara wander through an amazing snow scene and into the Land of the Sweets. Guest artists, Isabella Padilla and Zherlin Ndudi, will perform the iconic roles of Sugar Plum Fairy and Cavalier. Delight in the Sugar Plum Fairy’s court as the Arabian coffee, Chinese tea, Spanish chocolates and more perform for Clara.
School performances of “The Santa Claus” will be held Dec. 3-6 at the Monroe Civic Center. For press photo opportunities during this time, please contact TCB at (318) 388.3011.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.