The City of West Monroe has announced street closures for the 2019 Kiwanis of Greater Ouachita Christmas Parade which will take place in downtown West Monroe and Monroe on Saturday, Dec. 7.
The theme for this year’s parade is “An Enchanted Christmas.” The parade will begin at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7 in downtown West Monroe. Grand Marshal for this year’s Christmas Parade is Bert Hatten, a WWII Veteran and former mayor of West Monroe.
The parade will line up on Wood Street, traveling to Riverfront Street and over the Endom Bridge into downtown Monroe. The parade will then turn left onto Walnut Street, then left onto Louisville Avenue in Monroe before crossing the Lea Joyner Bridge into West Monroe. The parade will turn left onto Trenton Street, and the parade will end back on Wood Street where it began.
In preparation for the parade and Christmas festivities taking place in the downtown West Monroe area that day, the following street closures will take effect on Saturday, Dec. 7:
• No parking will be allowed on Trenton Street from Bridge to Wood Streets, beginning at 7 a.m. Trenton Street will remain open to thru traffic until the parade starts.
• Endom Bridge will be closed to both vehicles and pedestrians at 2:45 p.m. until the completion of the Christmas on the River Fireworks Show presented by the Downtown West Monroe Revitalization Group (the fireworks show begins at 6 p.m.).
• Louisville Bridge will be closed to vehicles and pedestrians at 3:30 p.m. until the parade is completed.
• Wood Street from Trenton to N. 4th Street will be closed at 7 a.m. (use N. Railroad Avenue to access the U.S. Postal Office)
• Cotton Street will be used for emergency traffic only
• Commerce Street will be closed at 2:45 p.m. and will reopen after the parade.
Activities taking place that day in downtown West Monroe include the following:
• 7:30 a.m. – Christmas on the River 5K
• 11 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. – Food Trucks in Alley Park
• 2 p.m. – Pearl Harbor Community Remembrance in Alley Park
• 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. – live performance by Lisa Spann & Co. in Alley Park
• 3:30 p.m. – Kiwanis of Greater Ouachita Christmas Parade
• 6 p.m. – Christmas on the River Fireworks Show presented by the Downtown West Monroe Revitalization Group
For more information about street closures, please contact the West Monroe Police Department at (318) 396-2772.
Information about Christmas activities can be found at www.monroe-westmonroe.org.
