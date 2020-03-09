First Methodist Church of Monroe has partnered with P. Allen Smith to present an introduction to the Gardens of Somerset on March 10 at 1:30 p.m. at 3900 Loop Road in Monroe.
The community is invited to attend the informative session presented by Smith on the Gardens of Somerset, an 18-acre multi-generational community located in Sterlington.
The community is designed to bring unparalleled living options to Ouachita Parish for senior adults.
“This inspired living community will be built on the premise that life needs to be actively lived, no matter the age. Through the years, I’ve promoted a healthy lifestyle through my love of gardens, good food and better living. I see all of these ideologies being incorporated into this community” said Smith “Our goal is to give our community members a living experience they won’t find anywhere.”
Centered around outstanding architecture, The Gardens of Somerset will offer community members independent living, assisted living and memory care and a lifestyle focused on the things they love and cherish such as gardening, the culinary arts, exercise, and family.
Reservations for this free event can be made online at www.firstmethodistmonroe.com or at www.gardensofsomerset.com/ or by calling First Methodist Church of Monroe, (318) 325-7335.
Smith, in conjunction with Covington Gardens, LLC, is developing the multi-generational community and construction is currently underway with a Summer 2021 expected completion. .
“We’ve been in the senior living business for many years and partnering with P. Allen Smith to build this inspired community will take the living experience to the next level for our community members,” said Rodney Thomason of Covington Gardens, LLC who will own and operate the undertaking. Other partners for the project include Newmark Moses Tucker Partners, the Cromwell Firm and HARCO Construction.
