The Combined Choirs of Riverside Missionary Baptist Church, 2601 Powell Avenue, Monroe, C. R. Jackson, Sr., Pastor, are gearing up for their Musical and Candlelight Services. The event will be at 6 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. The public is invited.
Most Popular
Articles
- Jury acquits WM police officer in sex tape case
- WM native takes command of U.S. Navy submarine
- Two-way standout Grant Mashaw brings the wood for OCS
- Ex-Congressman McAllister tied to federal suspect
- West Monroe man accused of stealing roast from store
- DA threatened WMPD officer’s position
- LHSAA approves OCS request to play in Dome
- Dave Norris: The Laffer Curve
- PJ scrutinizes G.B. Cooley embezzlement scandal
- Ancient past meets modern technology at Poverty Point
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Evidence surfaces in West Monroe sex tape case (2)
- Monroe says high water bills due to heavy usage (1)
- Monroe man accused of stealing Nissan from carport (1)
- Jeremy Alford: North La. battleground for governor's race (1)
- Early voting turnout high for Saturday’s election (1)
- West Monroe moves Ruston game to Friday (1)
READ MORE
- By Zach Parker zach@ouachitacitizen.com
A Monroe judge is expected to rule soon on whether a Mangham contractor can obtain certain c… Read more
- By Zach Parker zach@ouachitacitizen.com
Rick Guillot, a senior vice president at Origin Bank, was honored Tuesday with the A.O. Evan… Read more
- By Zach Parker zach@ouachitacitizen.com
The Second Circuit Court of Appeal recently reversed Fourth Judicial District Court Judge Da… Read more
The city of Monroe’s water system began its annual disinfection process, altering the type o… Read more
- By Taylor Costa news@ouachitacitizen.com
Certified disadvantaged business enterprises (DBEs) now have free access to the city of Monr… Read more
West Monroe police arrested an Arkansas man last week for shooting the front door at Riverbe… Read more
- By Zach Parker zach@ouachitacitizen.com
The Monroe City School Board voted to hire a Monroe architectural firm to design re-roofing … Read more
- By Zach Parker zach@ouachitacitizen.com
Cheniere Lake is not closed for duck hunting nor will the parish’s largest body of water be … Read more
- By David Jacobs The Center Square
At least two dozen municipalities in Louisiana either are in serious financial trouble or on… Read more
Can you imagine waking up tomorrow and having no anxiety or stress about work, finances, mar… Read more
- By Jim Addison Special to The Citizen
Local Knights of Columbus, Council #1337, was recently at the Northeast Louisiana Veterans H… Read more
Marie Brown, an outspoken activist in Monroe, says she plans to become a candidate for the o… Read more
KEDM Public Radio, 90.3 FM, at the University of Louisiana Monroe is providing books to seco… Read more
David Joseph, the U.S. Attorney for the Western District, was recently nominated by Presiden… Read more
- By Sam Hanna Jr. samhannajr@samhannajr.com
We’ve all read the same statistics, and we’re all well aware that Louisiana more often than … Read more
Twin City Ballet Company presents its all new Christmas ballet, “The Santa Claus,” Saturday,… Read more
The City of West Monroe has announced street closures for the 2019 Kiwanis of Greater Ouachi… Read more
The Biedenharn Museum and Gardens in Monroe invites residents to bring their pets Saturday, … Read more
- By Georgiann Potts Random Thoughts
Writer’s Note: Our entire family is smitten with dogs. A few of us adore cats — a few of us … Read more
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.