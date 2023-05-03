The West Monroe-West Ouachita Chamber of Commerce announced the nominees of the 2023 Small Business Awards last Wednesday.
The Small Business Awards are presented by Ouachita Valley Federal Credit Union and Glenwood Regional Medical Center. The awards luncheon is scheduled for May 11 at the West Monroe Convention Center.
Chamber members and the public are invited to attend the luncheon. Tickets are available by calling the WMWO Chamber at 318-325-1961 or online at westmonroechamber.org/events.
Tickets must be reserved by May 9 at 5 p.m.
There were 11 nominees for the Community Champion Award: American Mattress, Outlet, Ashford Place, Banner Ford of Monroe, Citizens Progressive Bank, Flying Heart Brewing and Pub, Jennifer Zimmerman, Holyfield Construction, KTVE/KARD, LifeShare Blood Center, New Hope Addiction Recovery, and the Center for Children and Families.
The Community Champion Award is presented to a business and current Chamber member that has dedicated its time and resources to bettering the community through acts of volunteerism, financial donation and in-kind donation.
There were nine nominees for the Emerging Entrepreneur Award: Andrew Yarbrough of Yarbrough Financial Group, Andy Smith of Andy Smith, LLC, Norma Rice and Debbie Prichard of Antiques and Treasures Galore, Chris Lewis of Coney Island Connection, Deron Talley, Lisa Hughes of Stoneybrook Senior Care Center, Thirsty Farmer, Vence and Co., and Walt Silmon of Redeemed Auto Body.
The Emerging Entrepreneur Award is presented to a business owner and current Chamber member who has owned his or her own business for one to five years.
There were six nominees for the Female Champion Award: Adrienne Steele of Sage Events and Design, Angela Shoemaker of Unveiled Radiance Photography, Donna Saterfiel of Family Convenience Clinic and All Kids R Us Medical Clinic, Jennifer Zimmerman of Medicare Healthcare WECARE, Lyla Corkern of Finding Solace, and Tonya Hamilton of Hamilton House.
The Female Champion Award is presented to a female business owner and current Chamber member with a legacy of impact in the community.
There were nine nominees for the Small Business Award: Citizens Progressive Bank, Coney Island Connection, Medicare Healthcare WECARE, LifeShare Blood Center, Mashi Epting, LLC, Music City Studios, RHTC, Serenity Care, and the Lotus Club.
The Small Business Award is presented to a small business and current Chamber member open at least five years, with less than 50 full-time employees and a legacy of impact to the community.
There were six nominees for the Silver Plus Award: Acro Builders, Friendly Finance West Monroe, J&H Boots and Jeans, Ken Fletcher of Fletcher Financial, LifeShare Blood Center, and Plunk’s Wrecker Service.
The Silver Plus Award honors a business and current Chamber member that has been open in Ouachita Parish for 25 years or more with a legacy of impact to the community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.