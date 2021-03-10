The Ouachita Parish Public Library gave 248 books to youth with library cards across the parish for Read Across America Day on March 2.
Of those who visited the library, 113 children and parents registered for their first Library card. Library cards give children access to books, magazines, books-on-CD and more. Adults with cards can download e-books and e-audiobooks and to stream media.
“By registering your child for a Library card, you are giving them access to thousands of books and stories. With their Library card, your child can discover new ideas, envision themselves in future careers and simply enjoy fun stories,” said Library Director Robin Toms. “Using the Library regularly and having books on their own shelves at home sets our children up for success later in life.”
According to a recent Louisiana Department of Education report, more than half of the state’s children were reading below level in 2020. The Library is working to equip parents and children with tools and books to counteract the falling literacy rates.
“It made me incredibly happy to see so many parents bring their children to the Library,” said Library Youth Services Coordinator LaKeisha Bosworth. “Part of our mission is to advance literacy, and I think our parish took a big step in the right direction on Read Across America Day.”
