The University of Louisiana Monroe School of Visual and Performing Arts presents the 25th Annual ULM Juried Art Exhibition through April 29 at Bry Art Gallery.   

Gallery hours are Monday-Thursday 8 a.m.- 4:30 p.m., and Friday 9-11:30 a.m.

Admission is free and open to the public.   

Students with accepted pieces include Taylor Allen, Trinity Bass, Halie Burnside, Sarah Diel, Daija Essien, Baylee Ewing, Brianna Fife, Cainwyn Garner, Clarice Gladney, Vivian Graham, Kassidy Greer, Emily Henderson, Faith Hensley, Nova Honeycutt, Chloe Key, Darby Miles, Nick Pepper, Amunet Ramirez, Kaitlyn Reeves, Cayce Roberts, Allison Stephens, Xili Swan-Flanders, Ruby Taylor, Charlisa Thomas, Jalen West, and Skyler White.  

The awards ceremony and reception for the students are Thursday, March 31, from 5-7 p.m.

