The Monroe Chamber of Commerce recently announced its nominations for the Thomas H. Scott awards, to recognize businesses that recently opened, expanded or created jobs in the parish.
The awards ceremony will take place on Thursday, May 13 at 6 p.m. at The Hub in downtown Monroe. Tickets are $45 per person. To RSVP, please call Sarita at 323-3461.
Forty-two Ouachita Parish businesses were nominated for the 2021 Thomas H. Scott Awards of Excellence.
The nominations honor companies who made significant contributions to the Ouachita Parish economy through capital improvements, expansion, job creation, and community involvement during 2020/2021.
The 26 finalists in the small business (10 employees or less) category are:
318 Construction, LLC, Amazing Transport, LLC, Bold Creations of Monroe LA, Care Pregnancy Clinic, Downtown Nutrition, Durrett Law & Title, Edward Jones Investments-Michael Donohue, Genusa’s Italian Restaurant, LLC, GiGi’s Kountry Kitchen, Glaze Junkie, Guice Law Co., King Springs, Kitchen Cooking, Luna Piena Italian Bistro, Medina Market, MSB Mortgage, NELA Driving Academy, Revelry Nutrition, LLC, Sit, Stay and Play, SouthStar Urgent Care, Step It Up Nutrition, The B Law Firm, The Black Sugar Bakery, The Cookout, The Sugar Shack and Vines Capital Management, LLC.
The eight finalists in the medium business (between 11-50 employees) category are: Alex Latin Restaurant and Catering, Catahoula’s, Discover Monroe-West Monroe, Five 19 Tap house & Tapas, Magic Grill 165, Midsouth Medical Inc., Regions Bank and The Foot and Ankle Clinics. The three large business finalist are Business Alliance Financial Services, LLC, Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine, and River City Ready Mix, LLC.
The five corporate nominations are InterMountain Management, Mid South Extrusion, Monroe Housing Authority, Ouachita Valley Federal Credit Union, and Surge Entertainment by Drew Brees.
