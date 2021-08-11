The Monroe Chamber of Commerce, the Northeast Louisiana Young Professionals and BayouLife Magazine are pleased to announce the 57 nominations for the 2021 Top 20 Twenty Under 40 Young Professional Awards.
The Reception will be held Thursday, Aug. 26 at 5:30 p.m. at The Hub Music Hall. The “Top 20” will be announced that evening. These individuals are advancing in their careers, active in the community and dedicated to making Northeast Louisiana a better place to live and work.
Those nominated are: Jessica Brady, ULM; Joseph Beard, JPMorgan Chase; Reggie Carroll Jr, Guaranty Bank; Jaela Casey, Casey Academy; Bryan Creekmore, Campbell and House; Randy Diffy, Coast Professional; Marissa Dorris, IBM; Erin Etheridge, Homefinity; Sarah Mouton Floyd, ALSAC/St. Jude’s Research Hospital; DJ Fortenberry, City of Monroe; Taylor Gaines, High Klass Hair; Maggie Generoso, Monroe City Schools; Kelli Green, Centric Federal Credit Union;
Chris Hall, Easter Seals Louisiana; K’Shana Hall-Davis, HSA Office of Prevention & Wellness; Kacie Hobson, MedCamps of Louisiana; Gary “Scooter” Howell, Parish Purchase; Dr. Luke Hunter, The Foot & Ankle Clinic; Billy Joiner, Centric Federal Credit Union; Landon Joiner, Cross Keys Bank; Susie Lefebvre, Sit, Stay, Play; Desmund Lighten, Fit4Life; Brittany Liner, Origin Bank; Ryan Lloyd, Gordon McKernan Injury Attorney; David Loyless, Drax; Kristen Mardis, Monroe City Schools; Michelli Martin, City of Monroe; Wade Matthews, Cross Keys Bank; Jon McCartney, 318 Construction;
Mary McDaniels, Chase; Alexis McKnight, Alexis McKnight Wellness Spa; Brittany McNamara, KTVE/KARD; Christopher McNeal, JPMorgan Chase; Melanie Moffett, Centric Federal Credit Union; Tyler Neal, Specialty Management Services of Ouachita; Lena Ormond, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors; Janssen Peck, Sleepy Hollow Furniture; Dominique Penton, Law Firm of Eddie Clark; Dr. Laura Petty, The Woman’s Clinic; Hank Pipes, Guaranty Bank; Lincoln Powell, Jr., Center for Children & Families; Gregory Pritchard, Green Qube; Tiffany Rigal, Blooming Potential; Meghan Risinger, City of Monroe; Anna Little Robinson, Small Cakes; Richard Royal, Louisiana National Bank; Anne Marie Sisk, ULM; Dawn Stanfield, Ouachita Parish; Jacob Stephens, City of West Monroe Fire Department; Patience Talley, city of Monroe; Tiffany Terra, Geaux Family Health; Jessica Tico, Goodwill; Desirae Trappey, Desirae Gooding Photography; Nicholas Trappey, Pelican Wealth Management; Lorenzo Treadway, Pelican Wealth Management; Jared Walker, InterMountain Renovations; Matthew Wilson, City of West Monroe.
