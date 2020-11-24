Strauss Theatre Center presents Charles Dickens timeless family classic, “A Christmas Carol,” on from Dec. 3-6 on the theatre’s main stage at 1300 Lamy Lane in Monroe.
Miserly and menacing moneylender Ebeneezer Scrooge learns lessons in love, generosity, and redemption when he is visited by a host of spirits on Christmas Eve. Filled with magic, ghosts, and holiday cheer, Strauss Theatre’s production of Charles Dickens’ heartwarming Victorian classic features young artists from Geneva Academy and Philip Brooks as Scrooge.
Some of the most-recognized phrases in the English language come from Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol”: “Bah, humbug!” and “God bless us, everyone.”
Phillip Brooks returns to the stage as Scrooge and Matt Wilkins directs.
Tickets are now on sale at www.StraussTC.com or by calling 318-323-6681.
Nineteenth-century London comes to life and recaptures for audiences the spirit of an old-fashioned Christmas with this timeless Dickens classic and all the favorite characters—Tiny Tim and the Cratchit family, the Fezziwigs, the Ghosts of Christmas past, present and yet-to-come—and everyone’s favorite curmudgeon, Ebenezer Scrooge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.