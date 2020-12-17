Strauss Theatre Center plans to present Charles Dickens’ family classic, “A Christmas Carol,” as a virtual performance that can be viewed as an online recording, beginning Dec. 21.
Miserly and menacing moneylender Ebeneezer Scrooge learns lessons in love, generosity, and redemption when he is visited by a host of spirits on Christmas Eve. Filled with magic, ghosts, and holiday cheer, Strauss Theatre’s production of Charles Dickens’ heartwarming Victorian classic features young artists from Geneva Academy and Philip Brooks as Scrooge. Some of the most-recognized phrases in the English language come from Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol”: “Bah, humbug!” and “God bless us, everyone.”
Phillip Brooks returns to the stage as Scrooge and Matt Wilkins directs.
Please send an email to boxofficemanager@strausstheatre.com to pay to stream a recording of the performance or call to ask to watch a recording of the show.
