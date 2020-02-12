Back by popular demand, President Abraham Lincoln is coming to the Ouachita Parish Public Library.
“Honest Abe” will visit two Ouachita Parish Public Library branches on Feb. 25 to share stories from his life and times in remembrance of his birthday.
He will visit the Carver-McDonald Branch (2941 Renwick St. in Monroe) at 1:30 p.m. and the Main Branch (1800 Stubbs Ave. in Monroe) at 6:30 p.m. This program is suitable for ages 6 and up.
Kevin Wood, who portrays Abraham Lincoln, has toured the country and taught hundreds of Americans the historic importance of the 16th president. Like all Ouachita Parish Public Library programs, these events are free to attend.
The Ouachita Parish Public Library is dedicated to service to everyone. Fulfilling the educational, informational, recreational and technical needs of these people is the Ouachita Parish Public Library’s broad purpose. The library serves a diverse community of approximately 160,000 people.
To meet this mission the library has 10 locations throughout the parish, plus a bookmobile, outreach services and e-services online at www.oplib.org.
