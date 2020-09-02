Two Acadian Ambulance employees working in northern Louisiana were recently honored for their work in Monroe.
Each year, Acadian Ambulance recognizes its exceptional medics for their tireless work ethic and dedication. All finalists are known as outstanding paramedics and EMTs who display exemplary attitudes and provide excellent patient care.
In light of COVID-19 restrictions and social distancing guidelines, this year’s luncheon will be a virtual webcast event that coincides with Acadian Ambulance’s 49th anniversary. The event will be streamed on Tuesday, September 1 at noon.
Ramona Hearn was selected as Acadian’s North Louisiana EMT of the Year, and was a finalist for the overall honor.
Hearn is a 27-year EMS veteran, working in Mississippi and Monroe. She joined Acadian when Ouachita operations began. She is known for her quiet, friendly attitude and calm demeanor. She ensures that her unit is always clean and maintains high scores. Her husband, Tim, is a paramedic with Acadian.
“I feel very honored to have been selected for the Ouachita EMT of the Year award and I am very fortunate to work for Acadian. The recognition by my peers and employer for my efforts has enhanced my commitment to serve our community with superior patient care,” she said.
Clay Smith was selected as Acadian’s North Louisiana Paramedic of the Year, and was a finalist for the overall honor.
Smith became a part of the Acadian team when Ouachita operations began in January 2019. He established the first Explorer post of its kind in Northeast Louisiana last fall. Smith is a field training officer and was recently promoted to a paramedic field supervisor position.
“Being named Paramedic of the Year for my region is extremely humbling, and it pushes me forward to conquering the tasks ahead,” he said.
Acadian Ambulance is one of the largest ambulance services in the nation, offering emergency and non-emergency transportation to areas in Louisiana, Texas, Mississippi and Tennessee. They are employee-owned and accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of Ambulance Services.
