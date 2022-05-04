The General Claire L Chennault Foundation and Southern Heritage Air Foundation (SHAF) invite the public to Red White and Blue Airshow: Saluting America’s Heroes at the Monroe Regional Airport on Friday June 17 and Saturday June 18.
North Louisiana has a long history in Aviation and we are honored to bring a show of this caliber to the area.
“We are proud to announce the US Air Force F16 Viper Demo Team, the US Army Golden Knights Parachute Team, Hall of Fame Inductees Aeroshell Aerobatic Team and Jelly Belly, Red Bull Team Racer Kevin Coleman along with several other performers,” said Hollie Boudreaux, executive director of Red, White and Blue Air show.
“Static displays, food trucks, kid zone, antique car show and military vehicles will also be present! Chennault Day will make a come-back Friday Morning, 8 AM -Noon with Discovery Flights given by Dave Air, LLC.”
The Red, White, and Blue Air show: Saluting America’s Heroes will be an amazing display of nationally renowned aeronautic acts from all over the country that will captivate people of all ages. 2022 looks to be an exciting year to celebrate veterans’ history, which is deeply rooted in the area by the General Claire L. Chennault Foundation and the Southern Heritage Air Foundation.
“This will be a fabulous show, creating a wealth of opportunity for our area.,” Boudreaux said.
The 2022 airshow proceeds will support veterans through these military foundations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.