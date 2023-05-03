The Red, White and Blue Airshow is set to return for a second year on May 5-7 at the Monroe Regional Airport.
- By Zach Parker zach@ouachitacitizen.com
The Monroe law clerk accused of concealing or destroying Monroe businessman Stanley Palowsky… Read moreBombshell filing alleges ongoing conspiracy
Twenty-two communities across the state were designated on May 1 as Accredited Main Street A… Read moreMain Street Accreditation recipients announced
West Monroe police received several phone calls April 30 reporting that a person jumped off … Read moreWMPD continues search, rescue
Monroe Attorney David E. Verlander received the 2023 Louisiana Bar Foundation President’s Aw… Read moreMonroe attorney awarded by LBF
- By Kaitlin Maness news@ouachitacitizen.com
The Monroe City Council voted last week to sell a vacant lot on Jackson Street to open the f… Read moreExpanded Dollar General store to open in south Monroe
- By McKinley Cobb LSU Manship News Service
The House Judiciary Committee voted 7-3 last week to advance a bill prohibiting flavored nic… Read moreHouse bill proposes flavored nicotine ban
- By Kaitlin Maness news@ouachitacitizen.com
Make-A-Wish Texas Gulf Coast and Louisiana surprised Asher Brown, a nine-year-old student at… Read moreLocal cancer patient heads to Hawaii
- By Kaitlin Maness news@ouachitacitizen.com
Ouachita Parish Police Jury Vice President Jack Clampit asked his fellow jurors earlier this… Read morePolice juror wants $2 million for industrial park
- By Kaitlin Maness news@ouachitacitizen.com
Municipalities with populations of 6,000 or less, like the towns of Richwood and Sterlington… Read moreJackson bill aims to waive local match
The West Monroe-West Ouachita Chamber of Commerce announced the nominees of the 2023 Small B… Read more2023 Small Business Awards nominees announced
The Ouachita Parish Talented Art exhibition will be on display for Public Viewing from May 1… Read moreTalented Art exhibit on display
The city of West Monroe and the West Monroe Police Department are set to sponsor a Bike Safe… Read moreWMPD to host Bike Safety Expo on May 6 at Highland trail
- By Jeff Sadow jeffsadowcolumn-HannaPub@yahoo.com
It’s a great first step, but the Louisiana Legislature can do a whole lot better when it com… Read moreJeff Sadow: Conservatives leverage La. into better budget
- By Jim Brown www.jimbrownusa.com
Alright! Alright! I just know all your readers are anxious to find out my thoughts on the c… Read moreJim Brown: Handicapping this year’s governor’s race
- By Jeremy Alford JJA@LaPolitics.com
Should the state of Louisiana spend more money than what’s allowed under its Constitutional … Read moreJeremy Alford: Spending cap debate evolves
- The Ouachita Citizen
Unbeknownst to most Louisianians — we suspect — a minor war over the privacy rights of viole… Read moreEDITORIAL: Privacy rights of budding criminals
