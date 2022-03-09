The American Legion, Department of Louisiana’s Fifth District Spring Conference is scheduled for Saturday, March 12, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Mangham High School.
Louisiana’s Fifth District is comprised 14 parishes including Caldwell, Catahoula, Concordia, East Carroll, Franklin, Jackson, Lincoln, Madison, Morehouse, Ouachita, Richland, Tensas, Union and West Carroll parishes.
The American Legion Family is made up of The American Legion, The American Legion Auxiliary and it’s Junior Auxiliary, Sons of the American Legion and The American Legion Riders. Within the Fifth District there are 24 Legion Posts, 10 Auxiliary Units, 6 Sons Detachments and 2 Chapters of Legion Riders. Members make up the largest veterans service organization in both the state of Louisiana and the nation.
All veterans of honorable service during a wartime period, and those currently serving on active duty, are eligible to belong to The American Legion. Chartered by Congress in 1919 as a veterans service organization, The American Legion has remained focused on activities that honor God and country. Membership in the ancillary organizations is based upon familial relationship to the American Legion member.
Persons interested in joining these organizations or wanting to volunteer are encouraged to visit the organization websites at:
