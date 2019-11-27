“A Book of Essays: Pappy’s Proverbs” by local author Patrick H. Anderson, is available at amazon.com and at Barnes & Nobles.
The Monroe author’s 80-page book is a collection of essays about his experiences in life, highlighting the notion that “it is the little things that you do that make other people’s lives better.”
Anderson is a New Orleans native who grew up in West Monroe and Monroe. He graduated from Neville High School and attended Southwestern LA State College in Lafayette and Northeast LA State College in Monroe.
He currently resides in West Monroe.
