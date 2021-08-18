Louisiana Women Lead (LEAD), a non-profit, non-partisan organization whose mission is to train business-minded women to run for office in Louisiana, is inviting center or right-of-center women interested in running for office to apply for its fall training.
Lead’s fall training will take place on Saturday, October 16 from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. in Monroe. Deadline for applications is Friday, September 10, and accepted trainees will be announced on Monday, September 20. Daycare will be provided for those who may need it.
The Lead Training will equip women with everything needed to know to run for office:
• Campaign Process
• Networks
• Marketing and Media
• Public Speaking
• Fundraising
Space is limited, so interested would-be candidates are encouraged to apply today by visiting www.louisianawomenlead.org and clicking “Apply Now.”
The cost for training is $500, scholarships and a payment plan are available.
