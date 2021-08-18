Recent high school graduates and college-age students are encouraged to apply for the SEE West Monroe AmeriCorps Fall Team.
The SEE West Monroe AmeriCorps program allows participants to work flexible hours and get real world experience as a mentor - all while getting paid to help the community.
Team members are needed to serve this fall at the West Monroe Community Center by assisting with enrichment activities for local elementary students and planning community outreach activities for families.
SEE West Monroe AmeriCorps is part of a national service organization that contributes to communities across the nation. Not only do participants earn a living wage, but they also earn an education award.
Those who are interested in learning more about the program should call Valisia Tisdale at the West Monroe Community Center at (318) 387-4001 or email at vtisdale@westmonroe.la.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.