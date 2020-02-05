The West Monroe Knights of Columbus plans to hold a red beans and rice fundraiser on Monday, Feb. 17, to benefit ARCO, a Community Resource in Monroe.
The fundraiser will take place from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at 206 Woodrow St., West Monroe.
Each plate costs $10.
Plates include red beans and rice with sausage, green beans, and French bread.
Dine-in, take-out and delivery (for orders of 10 or more) are available.
