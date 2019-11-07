Chosen Best of Show in the Union Arts Council’s Competitive Art Exhibition on Nov. 2 was a glass mosaic entitled “Much Ado about Something” crafted by Jamie Anderson.
Earning People’s Choice honors was Nicole Ramsey’s painting, “Sunrise Voyage.” Retired Louisiana Tech art professor Charlie Meeds was juror for the competition. The eighth annual art exhibition was held at Edgewood Plantation in Farmerville, and drew 55 entries by 20 Union Parish artists. Winners received ribbons and cash prizes.
Blue ribbon winners in other categories were Melanie Douthit, professional, two-dimensional; Audie Maxey, professional, sculpture; Richard Lowery, professional, photography; Nicole Ramsey, amateur, two-dimensional; Kay Carroll, amateur, sculpture; Bonnie Harrison, amateur, pottery; Tammy McKown, amateur, photography; Barbara Sisk, folk art. Maggie BeDoit earned first place honors in the youth division.
Other winners:
Professional, two-dimensional: Jamie Anderson, second place; Melanie Douthit, three honorable mentions.
Professional, three-dimensional: Audie Maxey, second place.
Professional, photography: Richard Lowery, second place and honorable mention.
Amateur, two-dimensional: Barbara Sisk, second place; Nicole Ramsey, third; Dave Beckler, honorable mention; Bonnie Harrison, honorable mention.
Amateur, photography: Diane Horton, second place; Mindalyn Barrelle, third; Diane Horton, honorable mention.
Folk Art: Erin Lyons, second place.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.