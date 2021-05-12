The public is invited to the Union Arts Council’s member recruitment gathering, “Spring Fling,” on Tuesday, May 18, from 5 to 6:30 p.m., at the home of Tammy McKown, 1292 Eagle Point Drive, Farmerville.
The informal social will be an opportunity for current and prospective members to talk about holding more local arts experiences.
The UAC hosts a competitive art exhibition in the spring and a makers fair in the fall.
For more information, call 281-389-1911.
