The Arts Council of Northeast Louisiana plans to present its free Brown Bag Lunch Concert Series at noon on Wednesdays this October at Anna Gray Noe Park in downtown Monroe.
Bring a picnic lunch or pick up a $5 box lunch on site from Newk’s. You will have your choice between half a chicken salad sandwich or half an oven roasted turkey sandwich both including chips and dessert. Sweet and Unsweet tea is included.
Cash or credit/debit cards accepted.
Come early so you do not miss out. Don’t forget your picnic blankets and lawn chairs.
Performances are free.
• October 7 — Denene Stringfellow Lift your spirits today! A little gospel, a few show tunes, and everything in between. Come see area favorite and Ruston’s own, Denene Stringfellow.You’ll see why Ruston observes Denene Stringfellow Day each year. He’s back by popular demand—a great way to launch the series and season.
• October 14 — Mike McKenzie Mike McKenzie, a local legend, and perennial Series favorite, is one of the busiest performers in the region, playing everyone’s favorite country, classic rock, and funk. Come have fun with Mike.
• October 21 — Legal & ‘Lectric (Tommy Fields and Buddy Bryant) Legal & ‘Lectric duo is new to Brown Bag.
There is a song for everyone from this guitar duo of Tommy Fields and Buddy Bryant.
From classic and alternative rock, country, and swamp, to pop and blues spanning from the Allman Brothers to Incubus plus an occasional original song in the mix, this pair is worth a listen. Come see why they are so popular around town.
• October 28 — Rod Payne and Karen Solomon Closing out our Series, Rod Payne partners with Series newcomer, Karen Solomon. Karen brings a diverse voice with shades of theatre, jazz, and pure pop. An artist/educator, she combines a love of singing with the ability to transfer that love to an audience or students.
Sit back and enjoy favorites from Carole King and more!
The Arts Council of Northeast Louisiana seeks to nurture a vibrant regional arts culture through support, promotion, and education.
