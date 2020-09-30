The Arts Council of Northeast Louisiana announced a new fundraising endeavor this week called ARTvent.
Starting Dec. 1 for a total of 12 consecutive days, the Arts Council will be drawing for prizes to be given away to lucky winners. Tickets to enter are just $50 each and give you a chance to win every day.
Prizes range from a Bayou Staycation which includes a weekend stay at Bayou Long Beard to a dinner for six at Parish Restaurant and private tour and tasting at Flying Tiger Brewery.
Prize packages including jewelry, gift cards, fine wine and spirits, limited edition artwork, pet packages, private jazz concert, additional AirBnB stays, health products, and more will be given away.
After winning a daily prize, you will still be eligible for the Grand Prize drawing that includes a 7-night condo stay at Perdido, Florida, Amanda Johnson Art, and two Andrea May Hinton travel mugs.
Each prize package has been thoughtfully curated by the Arts Council and their gracious donors. COVID-19 has forced many organizations to re-invent their approach to funding their mission.
With the annual North Delta Food & Wine Festival unable to celebrate its 6th year this fall, the Arts Council redirected its efforts to this COVID safe way to give everyone a CHANCE to support the arts AND win unique and exciting prizes.
Tickets go on sale October 1. They will be available on-line at www.nelaarts.org as well as from any Arts Council board member or through the Arts Council office.
A full list of daily prizes, donors, and sponsors can be found on the Arts Council website as well.
You must be 21 or older to participate. Proceeds from the raffle benefit the Arts Council of Northeast Louisiana, its programs, and services.
