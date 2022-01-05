In 1986 the Arts Council began recognizing local businesses for their support of the arts in Region 8 with the Business ART (BART) Award.
In 1989 the Arts Council added the Volunteer of the Year Award. Additional categories have been added through the years with the current categories of the BART Award, the Volunteer of the Year Award, an Artist of the Year Award for both Visual Arts and Performing Arts, and the Emerging Artist of the Year Award.
The purpose of this annual award is to promote a greater understanding of and appreciation for Arts Education as well as to honor those individuals who are making a real difference in our community through their dedication to Arts Education.
Nominees must be Art Educators in a public, private or parochial school classroom setting in Grades K-12, in the region that is served by the Northeast Louisiana Arts Council. Educators must lead an art program in one of the following disciplines as per the National Standards for Arts Education: dance, music, theatre and the visual arts.
As with all categories, the honored Educator will be selected from a field of finalists by a panel of qualified judges from outside Region 8.
All finalists will be recognized during the Arts Awards banquet. The winner of the award will receive $1,000 to be used in their specific art program at their school.
