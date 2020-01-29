The Ouachita Parish Public Library is kicking off Black History Month with special guest Hezekiah Watkins, author and Mississippi’s youngest Freedom Rider.
Watkins was only 13-years-old when he was first arrested for protesting Mississippi segregation laws during the summer of 1961. Officers transported him to Parchman Prison, where he was detained in a cell on death row. After his release, he joined the Freedom Riders and was arrested more than 100 additional times.
“I am looking forward to welcoming Mr. Watkins here to Ouachita Parish,” said Carver-McDonald Branch Manager Joyce Powell. “He is an inspirational leader, and I know we all can learn a lot from his story.”
His book, co-authored with Andrea Ledwell, tells the complete story of his life and protests. He will discuss, sell, and sign his book Pushing Forward from 2-4 p.m. February 1 at the Carver-McDonald Branch Library at 2941 Renwick Street in Monroe. Like all Ouachita Parish Public Library programs, this event is free to the public.
Watkins continues his activism for justice as a community leader, and currently works at the Civil Rights Museum in Jackson.
