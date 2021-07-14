Beekeeping expert Amy Weeks of West Monroe will lead a talk and demonstration on Saturday, July 24, at 11 a.m. in the Discovery Place-Union Museum of History and Art,
The museum is at 211 N. Main St. in Farmerville.
As part of her presentation, Weeks will have an observation hive showing live bees in action, plus several honey varieties for attendees to sample.
This event is in conjunction with the museum’s current “Bees, Please!” exhibit.
Weeks is a graduate of the University of Georgia Master Craftsman Beekeeper Program, is member and past president of Hill Country Beekeepers, and member of the Louisiana Beekeepers Association.
She sells queens, nucleus bee colonies, raw local honey, and beeswax. Weeks also mentors new beekeepers and is available for speaking engagements on queen rearing, beginning beekeeping basics, Africanized honey bees, and Apitherapy.
