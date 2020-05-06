BESE District 5 Member and High School Administrator, Ashley Ellis of Monroe was recently named to the Governor’s Resilient Louisiana Education and Workforce Work Group.
The work group will focus on returning students to learning environments while identifying and finding solutions for inevitable gaps in learning and access that have happened as a result of the COVID-19 closures.
“I recognize the immense importance of ensuring that our students, teachers, districts, and families have a clear and concise plan for how we safely move forward,” Ellis said. “It is equally critical we remedy the inevitable learning loss that has occurred for so many of our students.” Ellis acknowledged the efforts and sacrifices of teachers and parents in taking on distance learning and other alternatives to traditional classroom instruction resulting from the pandemic.
“As we transition forward into a post-COVID environment, we must view this as an opportunity to fill gaps and provide solutions that will ensure students receive quality instruction from high quality educators. In fact, nothing is more important,” said Ellis.
“As a parent and assistant principal, I feel uniquely positioned to add insight and guidance for getting our students back on track when we can come together again. I want to assure the students and families of Louisiana that we are committed to supporting them through these difficult times. The foundation of a strong and resilient Louisiana relies on the strength of our children and the education and opportunities we provide for them.”
The Resilient Louisiana Education and Workforce Work Group will meet on Thursday (today).
