The Biedenharn Museum and Gardens in Monroe canceled its evening Christmas activities this holiday season in an effort to avoid crowds.
The downstairs of the house will be decorated, but the upstairs areas are closed. The Coca-Cola Christmas model train and village will be on display at the Coke Museum. The museum also plans to give away a gian plush Coca-Cola polar bear, courtesy of Coca-Cola United, to customers at the museum store.
From now until Dec. 23, if you tour the museum or purchase an item in the Museum Store, you’re eligible to enter to win the giant bear.
The museum and gardens are open from Tuesday to Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Masks are required.
