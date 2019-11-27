Biedenharn Museum & Gardens announces its schedule of upcoming Christmas events.
A Monroe tradition for over three decades, Christmas Open House is a free event that showcases the decorating talents of the Monroe Garden Study League, the talent of many area musicians and the many facets of the Biedenharn Museum and Gardens, all with bright lights, festive refreshments and of course photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus.
Hours are 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, Friday, Dec. 6 and Saturday, Dec. 7.
Each year the Monroe Garden Study League decorates the historic Biedenharn Home. Ten rooms are filled with imaginative holiday décor, beginning with a stunning display of 11 Christmas trees in the Fountain Room (the big glass room you see as you drive down Riverside). Additionally, the gardens are ablaze with lights, and hot spiced apple cider is served in the Welcome Room.
Santa Claus is present in the Coke Museum, waiting to hear your Christmas List. All family members are welcome to have their photos taken with Mr. and Mrs. Claus, bring your camera, or use your phone.
Last year was the first year for the popular Christmas Train set-up. If you liked it last year, you will love it this year, as the Biedenharn Christmas Train Committee has upped their game to create a tabletop Christmas Town that includes businesses, homes, a Christmas tree farm, and two operating HO-scale Christmas Trains.
The entire Biedenharn Museum and Gardens are open for tours, including the Bible Museum, which features a page from the Gutenberg Bible, and pages from the first and second Bibles printed in what would become the United States and a temporary exhibit “Noah in Traditional and Contemporary Art.” Note the Noah exhibit closes at the end of 2019, so this may be your last opportunity to view it.
Since Christmas morning is just around the corner, be sure to visit the Museum Store for great holiday decorations, gifts, and stocking stuffers.
For the first time at the Biedenharn Museum and Gardens, Santa will be present for photos with family pets. The event will be 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7.
Please bring your well-behaved fur, feather and scale babies to the Coke Museum, 2000 Riverside drive for a one-of-a-kind Christmas photograph. This event is free.
Join us for an evening with the 18-Wheel Coca-Cola Christmas Truck, Coke Polar Bear, and the huggable Coke Machine. The Christmas Truck features Christmas Music and bright lights.
The event is 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8.
Additionally, the entire Biedenharn Museum and Gardens is open and bursting with activity that showcases the decorating talents of the Monroe Garden Study League, the talent of many area musicians and the many facets of the Biedenharn Museum and Gardens, all with bright lights, festive refreshments and of course photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus.
The entire Biedenharn Museum and Gardens are open for tours, including the Bible Museum, which features a page from the Gutenberg Bible, and pages from the first and second Bibles printed in what would become the United States and a temporary exhibit “Noah in Traditional and Contemporary Art.” Note the Noah exhibit closes at the end of 2019, so this may be your last opportunity to view it.
The Museum Store will also be open.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.