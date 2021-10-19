After a one-year hiatus, the Annual Biedenharn Scarecrow Competition returns to the gardens.

On Tuesday, Oct. 26, from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., 13 area non-profits will vie for the coveted Greater Ouachita Golden Pumpkin Trophy and a cash prize.

Like so much else, the annual event was cancelled in 2020. Museum Director Ralph Calhoun says he is looking forward to an interesting group of entries.

“This year we have a broader range of participating organizations, including other local museums, service groups, boy and girl scouts and Greek organizations from ULM,” Calhoun said.

Scarecrow night gives visitors an opportunity to vote for their favorite presentation. Admission is $5.00 per person. Half of the admissions is awarded to the winning display.

Prize drawings will also be held. Scarecrows and other Halloween decorations will be displayed throughout Elsong Gardens Tuesday, Oct. 26 – Saturday, Oct. 30, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Call (318) 387-5281 for more information.

