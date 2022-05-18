The 31st Annual Big Bass Fishing Tournament will be held June 11-12 at Lazarre Park in West Monroe.
Net proceeds from the tournament will benefit the Ronald McDonald House’s new partnership “Ronald McDonald House in a Hospital” at St. Francis Medical Center. More than $100,000 in cash and prizes will be awarded during the event.
The Big Bass of the Tournament winner receives $10,000 cash, second place receives $2,500 cash, and third place receives $1,00 cash. Hourly payouts and 3 cash prize drawings will be held throughout the day. Anglers may also participate in the McDonald’s Challenge and the student challenge if under 18 years old.
Participants can register online at rmbigbass.com or in person at The Honey Hole and Toledo Tackle.
The first Ronald McDonald House was opened in Philadelphia in 1974. It was largely the inspiration of Fred Hill, a Philadelphia Eagles football player whose daughter had undergone lengthy treatment for leukemia. He enlisted the aid of his teammates and the local McDonald’s restaurant franchisees to raise funds to purchase and renovate the first House. The House was so warmly received and filled so great a need that by January of 1985, 75 Houses had opened in the United States and Canada, Australia, and Europe.
