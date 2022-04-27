The city of West Monroe and West Monroe Police Department plan to host the Annual Bike Safety Expo on Saturday, April 30.
This free event will be held from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the new Highland Park Wetland Trails, located at 316 Otis Street in West Monroe.
The Bike Safety Expo will be held in celebration of National Bike Month, which is recognized throughout the month of May.
The event is designed to educate the public about proper bicycle safety, including helmet use and rules when riding on the road or on bicycle trails. Both children and adults are encouraged to bring their bicycles and helmets to this event.
During the event, members of the West Monroe Police Department Bicycle Patrol will do helmet checks, offer safe riding tips and lead children on a bike ride along the Highland Park Wetland Trails.
There will also be an inspection station and limited giveaways including bicycle helmets and safety lights will supplies last.
Free cotton candy and popcorn will be given away as well as door prizes including a limited number of bicycles.
“There is a significant increase in in the number of bicyclists in our community, especially children in our local neighborhoods,” said West Monroe Mayor Staci Mitchell.
“We would like to be sure the public understands bicycle safety
