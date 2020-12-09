The Ouachita Council on Aging and C.A.B.L.E (Communities Acting to Benefit Louisiana’s Elderly) have teamed up to sponsor the “Warm Up Ouachita” blanket drive.
Help keep a local senior citizen warm and cosy this summer. Blankets are being collected and distributed to eligible seniors in Ouachita Parish.
Drop off location is the Ouachita Council on Aging, 2407 Ferrand St., Monroe. Drop-off times are between 9 a.m.-noon, Monday through Friday.
Although throws and blankets are accepted, full-size blankets which will cover a bed are preferred and highly needed.
