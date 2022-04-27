The Arts Council of Northeast Louisiana presents BLEND, from 3-7 p.m. Sunday, May 1, 2022 at the RiverMarket in downtown Monroe.
The biggest party on the river will feature local men and women who cook; selected restaurants all serving tastings of their best culinary creations; a silent art auction of some of the area’s finest visual artists; and multiple music offerings.
Representing their respective cities, Monroe Mayor Friday Ellis and West Monroe Mayor Staci Albritton Mitchell will be joining the fun and showcasing their love of cooking while supporting the arts.
Ticket proceeds and a portion of silent auction profits benefit the Arts Council of Northeast Louisiana, its programs, and services.
Attendees will have a chance to view and bid on original artwork. A select number of artists will demonstrate live painting. These live paintings will also be available for bid.
Other events include original artwork for bids; live art demonstrations with bidding; beer tastings; and much more.
Three musical offerings will be entertaining attendees. Dan Sumner and Coco York will take the main center stage. Zach O’Neil will be entertaining on one end of the RiverMarket walk while Mason Howard will provide some smooth jazz stylings on the opposite end of the walk.
Tickets are $65 general admission or $100 VIP. This is a 21+ event; ID required. Dress is block party casual.
All artists donate a portion of the proceeds from their works to the Arts Council. The higher the bid, the more the artist makes and the more the Arts Council can put toward their programs and services.
