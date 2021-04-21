The Arts Council of Northeast Louisiana recently announced its first ever Blend of the Bayou Raffle, selling tickets for $20 each.
Possible prizes include a table-top grill, an oyster bed baker, two cookbooks, pesto sauces, oven mitts, a mandolin slicer, a meat thermometer, a chef’s knife, pecan oil, a steak dinner, olive oil, an apron, pieces of art, a bowl, cooler bags, cups, umbrellas and more.
The drawing will be held at 12 noon on Friday, May 7.
Tickets are available on-line at www.nelaarts.org as well as from any Arts Council board member or through the Arts Council office.
You must be 21 or older to participate.
Proceeds from the raffle benefit the Arts Council of Northeast Louisiana, its programs, and services.
