BLUE STAR Mother’s Appreciation Luncheon 2021 was hosted last week by Monroe’s VFW Post 1809, Rodney Hobbs. It was catered by Danken Trail and Copsickle. Supporters attending included Wade & Kay Bishop, Rep. Julia Letlow’s Assistant Ramona, Angie Robert of Sen. Cassidy’s office), and Katie Collins with Chief Tusquahoma chapter of the DAR, who brought each of the Blue Star Mothers a beautiful poem. The NELA6 Blue Star Moms and their families attended and everyone enjoyed Patriot’s Day together. The events ended with a meaningful and memorable flag retirement ceremony supervised by post Commander Chris Leguin. All of those attending participated. It was a very special tribute to 9/11.
