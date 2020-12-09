The local chapter of Blue Star Mothers recently prepared boxes for 290 soldiers and mailed them off to sailors, Marines and National Guard from the 1023rd.
From stockings filled with candies and boxes filled with comforts and necessities, these packages went out all over the world and down to our country’s southern border. Filling these boxes took on special meaning for some of the new military moms packing boxes that their sons would receive for Christmas.
One mom, Mandy Faulk, had homemade Louisiana wooden ornaments cut out that she decorated for her son and his unit’s stockings.
Thank you to Major Robert Bratton for making room for us at the 528th.
Thank you to Warhawk HOG chapter for collecting so many supplies.
Thank you Mr. Charles Darnell with the American Legion Tommie Cook Post 122 for donating Gideon Bible for all our stockings and boxes
Thank you Chief Tusquahoma chapter of D.A.R. for putting up our list under your name on Amazon.
Thank you Friendly Finance West Monroe for being a drop-off location.
Thank you Sunny 98.3 radio for helping get the word out about our fundraiser for postage, and letting people know we were packing early this year.
Thank you Glenda Dodson who baked dozens and dozens approximately of homemade cookies again this year.
Thank you to the Ruston, Weldon, and Farmerville, Concord Baptist Association, Harriet Jones representative, that knitted black hats and brought a car load of socks..
Thank you ULM Nursing and Dental Schools for the great cards.
Thank you to all the schools that made beautiful special cards.
Thank you to all to stopped by our booth to sign cards.
To all the schools that collect (Shady Grove Elementary, Ouachita Christian School A.E. Phillips), your donations are so appreciated.
Thank you for the postage donation from the Ouachita Parish Women’s Republican Club.
Thank you to our Annual Sponsor (eight years) Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in Vicksburg, Mississippi, for donating hundreds of pounds of fresh fudge for packages.
Some donors or sponsors, or suppliers may have inadvertently been left off, but know that we thank you all from the bottom of our hearts.
Our military children mean the world to us, and its such a good feeling to know that you support them as well. We want as many deployed military as we can to feel the Joy, Hope and Love from home.
And, speaking of home, our Annual See ya Later! and Welcome Home Tree is up at the airport. It was donated 4 years ago by National Guard Recruiting and Retention.
It took lots of help to make it so beautiful, and we appreciate Girl Scout Troop 114 West Monroe, Janice Cunningham and daughter Joslee, and Melanie Crain and daughter Katelyn, of West Monroe, helping out this year. We appreciate Hallie Hopkins and her daughters Emily, Allison and Isabel of West Monroe coming out to help.
Beth Perkins and her grandaughters Avelyn and Caroline Perkins, of Calhoun had fun trimming the big tree. New Blue Star Moms Mandy Faulk, of Winnsboro and Belinda Andrews, of West Monroe, were excited to trim the tree as newbies, as well as old hand, Jayme Watson, president of the local chapter, who enjoys seeing the pictures of people stopping by.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.