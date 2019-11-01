Blues, Brews and BBQ will be held Saturday, Nov. 2 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Origin Bank RiverMarket. Enjoy a day filled with live music, beer, and BBQ.
This year’s live performances include: Southern R&B singer Monty Russell performing at 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., Blue’s Southern Soul Artist Ricky White hitting the stage at 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and hear some soulful renditions from Pocket Kandy who will be ending the show from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Five different barbecue trucks are attending: Albert’s Rolling & Smoked BBQ, Delta Roux & Que,2 Dudes Brew & Que, Cedric’s Smoke Meats, and JAC’s Tailgaters. Home brew samplings from Stephen Jester, Wade Stewart, and Chris Medaries will take place from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Choice Brands will also have a variety of samples that day.
Activities will be going on all day. There will be a kid zone including a zip line 35 feet high and 250 feet long. Other activities include a corn hole tournament and shopping from a variety of vendors including artwork, birdhouses, clothing, jewelry, honey, and desserts. This event will have something for everyone in the family to enjoy. Sampling tickets are $15 and are available on Eventbrite.com.
