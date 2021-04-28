Gov. John Bel Edwards appointed Leann Bond of Monroe to the Children’s Cabinet Advisory Board earlier this month.
Bond is the executive director of the Children’s Coalition for Northeast Louisiana.
The Children’s Cabinet Advisory Board provides information and recommendations from the perspective of advocacy groups, service providers and parents on policies and programs relating to Louisiana children.
