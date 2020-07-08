University of Louisiana Monroe Associate Professor Mkay Bonner, Ph.D., Licensed Industrial Organizational Psychologist, has received the Louisiana Psychological Association 2020 Psychology in the Public Interest award.
The LPA notified Bonner stating, “You were nominated by peers and chosen for the award based on your exemplary contributions to psychology. We were especially impressed with your work and its impact for police and first responders handling of various crises that could result in disparate use of inappropriate force or other behaviors.”
For 10 years, Bonner has been an Associate Professor of Criminal Justice in the School of Social Sciences in the College of Business and Social Sciences. Previously, she was an Adjunct Professor of Psychology at ULM for a decade.
Bonner’s background in criminal justice and psychology provides her with combined expertise in both disciplines. She teaches graduate and undergraduate courses, including Criminal Behavior, Criminal Justice Ethics, Research Methods, Administration & Management in Criminal Justice Agencies, Industrial & Business Security, Internships, Psychological Assessment, Industrial Organizational Psychology, and Advanced Forensic Psychology.
Bonner also serves as the Public Safety Psychologist for police, sheriff, and fire departments. She has extensively worked with or trained law enforcement and public safety personnel throughout Louisiana and the nation.
“For almost 20 years, I have conducted a variety of evaluations for pre-employment, fitness-for-duty, and officer-involved shootings,” she said.
Bonner is the co-coordinator and the co-lead instructor for the Northeast Delta Crisis Intervention Team. She has trained more than 1,000 people in over 80 classes.
Bonner is a ULM alumna, receiving her B.A and master’s in psychology here before earning her Ph.D. in Industrial Organizational Psychology from the University of Southern Mississippi in Hattiesburg.
