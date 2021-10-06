There is a missing link in the early education of children, birth to school. The missing link happens to be the first link to what’s next. Missing is foundational development upon which all future learning rests.
The foundation for too many children — in north Louisiana, in our state, and in our nation — has serious cracks in it. Too many children start school not ready to learn. They don’t Start Smart! Cracks can be patched after the fact or the foundation can be made strong in the first place!
“Start Smart: 10 Essential Learnings for Kids Before They Start School” is offered as a guide to help parents increase the probability that their children can and will be successful in school and in life. Start Smart includes three behaviors and attitudes, two readiness skills, three values, and two virtues with some sur-thrival tips for parents. Children are not apt to acquire these important learnings accidentally or incidentally. They should be deliberately taught by parents — their first and best teachers — during the birth to school period, the best teaching time ever!
In “Start Smart” I have boiled down what parents, grandparents, daycare and other early teachers need to know and to teach their preschoolers. “Start Smart” includes the what, why, and how of these learnings which are drawn from my experience, research, and prior writings.
If you are the parents of a child — birth to school — the grandparents, the day caregiver or other early teacher, “Start Smart” is for you! Go teach!
“Start Smart: 10 Essential Learnings for Kids Before They Start School” is available at Blessings Book Store (on-site and mail-order, 318.323.7440); The Children’s Shoppe in Monroe and Ruston, and other retailers. (startsmartbooks.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.